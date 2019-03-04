Possibility of more snow today, Met Éireann says

Update: There may be more snow on the way today.

"The showers today, they are going to be widespread, they are going to be heavy, they are going to be of rain or hail and we will see some of wintery enough on higher ground," said Met Éireann's Joan Blackburn.

We can also expect "some falls of sleet or possibly snow on the hilly areas", she said.

Temperatures today are going to be between 4C and 8C.

"There are likely to be plenty of showers about," she added

Tonight, temperatures are to fall to between 1C and 4C.

However, the next few days will be cloudy with temperatures rising to 9C tomorrow.

A car driving through the snow in Co Dublin yesterday

There were numerous delays at Dublin Airport yesterday but flights are said to be going ahead as scheduled today.

Earlier: Snow and ice are causing hazardous conditions for drivers across the country this morning.

Storm Freya has brought frost and freezing temperatures to some parts overnight.

Motorists are being advised to leave more time for their journey and slow down on the roads - many of which are icy.

The AA's Anne-Marie Donnellan says parts of Leinster are worst affected:

"Many routes will have frozen over again last night with icy conditions particularly in Carlow, Portlaoise, Tullamore, Mullingar, Thurles and Wicklow but the worst definitely around Kildare and Meath, similar to yesterday," she said.

Earlier: Drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads this morning with a risk of snow and ice in parts of the country.

Met Eireann has a status yellow warning in place for all counties until 8am.

Temperatures dropped below freezing in some areas last night with frost, ice and lying snow affecting some areas.

Last night, emergency services were called to a collision on the M8 between Junction 3 and 4 Northbound.

Motorists were warned to take particular care on the M4, M7, and M8, and to exercise caution and reduce speed.

Icy conditions this morning around parts of Leinster and Tipperary; snow or slush may also linger on higher ground. Caution advised. Full updates at https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE pic.twitter.com/AAXlF0CgMo— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 4, 2019