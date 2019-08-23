News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Portuguese fishing boat detained until €150k bond paid

Portuguese fishing boat detained until €150k bond paid
File image
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Friday, August 23, 2019 - 06:37 PM

A Portuguese fishing boat has been detained pending the payment of a bond of more than €150,000 after it was accompanied into Castletownbere by the LE Samuel Beckett on Thursday.

The skipper of the Mestre Bobicha, Jose Ramon Perez Sampedro, appeared before a special sitting of Clonakilty District Court in on a charge of fishing with passive gear that was not correctly marked 300km off the Irish coast near Fastnet.

It’s alleged that the boat had several tonnes of blue shark on board when it was inspected and that it had been fishing with buoys that were not correctly marked, in breach of European fishing regulations.

Solicitor Conrad Murphy, standing in for the State solicitor, requested an order to indefinitely detain the vessel pending the payment of the bond and also for Mr Perez Sampedro to be sent forward for trial at the next sittings of Cork Circuit Criminal Court, commencing October 30.

Giving evidence, Sergeant Stephen O’Sullivan said he had arrested the defendant at 9.05am on Friday morning and charged him 10 minutes later in relation to the alleged offence. The court heard Mr Perez Sampedro, who is in his 40s, made no reply to the charge. Sgt O’Sullivan said a book of evidence was then served on the defendant at 11.30am.

READ MORE

'You’re changing someone’s life': Store owner hopes €11.2m lotto winner is local

Mr Perez Sampedro’s solicitor was not present but the judge heard he had been contacted and was satisfied to let the matter proceed.

Mr Murphy said the State wanted to indefinitely detain the vessel until a bond of €153,254 was lodged into an Irish bank account. The court heard that sum was established by combining the maximum fine on conviction of €80,000 with the value of the catch on board, estimated at €43,254, and the value of the gear on board, estimated at €25,000.

Judge John King was told that Mr Perez Sampedro’s solicitor was in the process of organising a bond, while through an interpreter the defendant said it was a family business with one boat and that he earned approximately €2,500 a month.

Judge King granted the order and given there was no objection to bail ordered that Mr Perez Sampedro enter a bail bond of €750, no cash required, to appear before Cork Circuit Criminal Court later this year.

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Irish star Buckley on Variety’s ‘10 to watch’ listIrish star Buckley on Variety’s ‘10 to watch’ list

Over €50,000 worth of cannabis seized in Co GalwayOver €50,000 worth of cannabis seized in Co Galway

Life without parole for man who killed Spanish golfer on US courseLife without parole for man who killed Spanish golfer on US course

More in this Section

Anonymising abuse records expensive, archives council toldAnonymising abuse records expensive, archives council told

Restructure will see 1,800 more gardaí on frontlineRestructure will see 1,800 more gardaí on frontline

Q&A: What you need to know as the Government decide to publish report on Public Services CardQ&A: What you need to know as the Government decide to publish report on Public Services Card

‘Continuity IRA’ bombing a ‘deliberate attempt to kill police’‘Continuity IRA’ bombing a ‘deliberate attempt to kill police’


Lifestyle

A parent coach says parents are often the best judge of how to care for their baby – and explains how they can learn to have faith in their intuition.Ask an expert: How can I know what’s best for my baby?

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 23, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

RP O’Donnell says it is hard to find anywhere better than Boston to show your family a great time as he returns to a city he used to call homeA family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful Boston

Leslie Williams sampled the seafood at Cavistons in Dublin.Restaurant Review: Cavistons - Charming staff, the freshest fish, solid cooking

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »