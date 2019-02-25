Port Tunnel closed following serious crash

The Port Tunnel in Dublin is closed South Bound after a serious collision.
This has led to the ban on five axle trucks driving through the city centre being lifted.
Gardaí said motorists should expect long delays on the M50/M1 approach .
Emergency services are at the scene and the section of the tunnel is to remain closed until further notice.
