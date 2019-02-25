NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Port Tunnel closed following serious crash

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 11:53 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The Port Tunnel in Dublin is closed South Bound after a serious collision.

This has led to the ban on five axle trucks driving through the city centre being lifted.

Gardaí said motorists should expect long delays on the M50/M1 approach .

Emergency services are at the scene and the section of the tunnel is to remain closed until further notice.

