News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Pope Francis visit and Belfast rape trial led to spike in demand for One in Four's services

Pope Francis visit and Belfast rape trial led to spike in demand for One in Four's services
One in Four CEO, Maeve Lewis
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 09:45 AM

A charity that supports victims of child sex abuse says the visit of Pope Francis and the high-profile Belfast rape trial in 2018 led to a spike in the numbers accessing its services.

Over 900 people contacted One in Four for help last year, 111 of whom received its support for the first time. The organisation supported 35 victims through criminal trials.

One in Four says it also worked with 52 men who caused sexual harm, almost half of whom have never been convicted for their crimes.

Many people are willing to admit to causing sexual harm in order to access services, according to the charity.

However, CEO of One in Four, Maeve Lewis, says demand for its services meant it had to close its waiting list for four months of the year.

"2018 was a particularly difficult year because there were two big events, the Belfast rape trial and the visit by Pope Francis," said Ms Lewis.

"In the week Pope Francis was here, 148 people contacted us and at that time, our waiting list was closed.

"I'm really worried what happened to those people when we had to turn them away."

She added: "The reality is that if I had the money to employ three extra psychotherapists in the morning, we would have the clients for them.

"It takes such courage for somebody to reach out and it is just so awful for our reception staff have to say 'I'm really sorry, we can't help you'."

READ MORE

Met Éireann issues wind and rain warnings as Hurricane Lorenzo approaches

More on this topic

Child sex abuse victim raises fears of paedophile ring at Scottish orphanageChild sex abuse victim raises fears of paedophile ring at Scottish orphanage

Review of Rotherham child sexual exploitation scandal reveals 'widespread systemic failure'Review of Rotherham child sexual exploitation scandal reveals "widespread systemic failure"


TOPIC: Child Sex Abuse

More in this Section

Toyota Ireland recall almost 12,000 cars due to airbag safety issueToyota Ireland recall almost 12,000 cars due to airbag safety issue

Electric buses move a step closer after trials in Dublin and CorkElectric buses move a step closer after trials in Dublin and Cork

Education Minister: No plans to grant special core status to more Junior Cert subjectsEducation Minister: No plans to grant special core status to more Junior Cert subjects

Government cannot say how much Public Services Card project has cost so farGovernment cannot say how much Public Services Card project has cost so far


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps reveals that Georgian colour scheming does not spell simply pale and uninteresting.Vintage View: Georgian colour scheming does not spell simply pale and uninteresting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »