Pony used as 'dog bait' makes full recovery after Cork-based animal charity intervened

By Sarah Slater
Sunday, September 08, 2019 - 10:23 AM

WARNING: Story contains graphic image

A pony which was suspected as being used as “dog bait” and being left to “rot” has made a full recovery thanks to the work of an animal charity and donations from the public.

Mikey, a miniature pony, was found tied to a gate close to a housing estate in the north inner city of Cork, by a member of the public in last month.

The concerned person contacted the animal charity, My Lovely Horse Rescue, which has a centre in Cork.

It was of the worst cases of sustained abuse that volunteers at the charity, have dealt with. Gardaí in Cork were notified along with the Department of Agriculture veterinary officials.

Charity care staff and a veterinary surgeon battled for days to safe his life which was helped by placing drains in his neck to alleviate swelling, and a build-up of puss and infections from the dog bites.

More than €15,000 euro was donated by the public to help with his care.

Kelly Mellerick, who works with the charity said: “The abuse of the little boy, who we named Mikey had been taking place over a long period of time.

"We believe that if he hadn’t have been found by the member of the public when he was he would be dead.

He was actually starting to rot and the smell from him was horrific.

“We suspected that he was used as dog bait as he had so many old and new bites, cuts and bruises to him. There were also numerous rope burns to his neck.

Some of the damage suffered by Mikey the pony
Some of the damage suffered by Mikey the pony

“There was so much infection, and build up of puss around his neck that he was struggling to breath. We have to continue to question how people can do such acts to a defenceless little animal like this. He’s only about 36 inches in height. He has done his best to live and he has ought hard.

His mouth was in an horrendous state and even the vets who helped us, Jim Hegarty and Dave Canty, were so appalled by the level of abuse.

“He had to be sedated and many of the healed puncture wounds re-opened in a bid to drain all the puss away. It has been a long road for him and that will continue in a good way for him thankfully

It’s been a costly process trying to save his life but thanks to all the donations that made that possible.

“He’s a brave little boy, and we promise to continue to do everything in our power to give him a life worth living.”

CorkAnimal AbuseTOPIC: Animal Welfare

