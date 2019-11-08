'Poly drug use having a more devastating effect than heroin in the 90s'

Poly-drug use is having a more devastating effect than heroin did in the 90s, according to a community representative in Jobstown in Dublin.

A new information campaign, Be Smart Be Safe, has been launched to teach people about the dangers of mixing drugs.

It aims to teach parents and families to spot the signs and know the risks of taking a mixture of drugs at once.

They may be comfortable being able to spot previous drugs that have impacted communities like Jobstown, but they're not aware of how to manage prescription medication, counterfeit medication, crack cocaine., weekend binges and festivals and the drugs that are attached to that, ketamine, MDMA and these other type of drugs.

"That's going to impact young people not seeing it as a negative consequence of their life or that there's risks attached to using these drugs."

Thomas Gilson from the Tallaght drugs taskforce said:

"Poly drug use is so widespread now, that there's a culture built that is it ok that this seems to be in acceptance...

"....I'm talking to people from all other communities in the inner city, out Ballymun and all that. It's not just in the Tallaght area, it's so widespread."