News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Pollution in Dublin 'alarming', says UCD scientist

Pollution in Dublin 'alarming', says UCD scientist
By Lynne Kelleher
Sunday, December 01, 2019 - 09:50 PM

A top scientist says there are alarming levels of air pollution around Dublin.

In RTÉ’s 10 Things to Know About, UCD’s Francesco Pilla, reveals how a new citizen science project is using smart sensors to monitor air quality around Dublin.

The sensors people in the community to measure dirty air by gauging pollutants like nitrogen dioxide given off by diesel cars as they walk around the capital.

Dr Pilla said the Irish weather can give a misleading impression of the quality of the air.

“Even if you see a lot of rain, a lot of wind you think that the air is super clear it is not”, he said.

There are alarming figures in Dublin. With increasing traffic there are also increasing pollutants.

The coordinator revealed the iScape project, which engages the public in taking action against poor air quality, is running in six cities including Dublin.

“The aim of the project is improving the smart control of air pollution in European cities.”

In the show, he explained how pollution peaks when trucks whizz by the sensor.

RTÉ’s flagship science show revealed pedestrians and cyclists are most at risk from the poor quality air which can led to health problem.

But with the project members of the public using the sensors can take action to offset the bad air quality by planting tree or using low walls to block the pollutants.

“What we are doing is deploying real intervention in real-life situations so basically pieces of urban infrastructure that could be low-boundary walls, hedges, tree in fully functioning cities and see the effect that they have in the dispersion of pollutants," said Dr. Pilla

“We are using a living lab approach which is about engaging the citizens in the deployment of the solution and getting them to monitor them with our low cost sensors.

“(We) to engage them in our co-design activities

It is all about engaging the local communities, you don’t want to enforce the solutions on people, you want them to actually be part of the creating the solution themselves.

At present the Environmental Protection Agency have 57 air quality monitoring stations across the country which supply data into the Air Quality Index for Health.

In the show, Cork mother Aisling Bambury explains how poor air quality can affect her seven-year-old Faolan who has asthma.

“It has to be linked with air quality, we’re really conscious of it because we see how it affect Faolan," she said.

“We would know if we’re rushing through town and it’s a still day you can smell the diesel fumes and you can it straight away affect Faolan.

It starts at home. There are little children walking to and from school who might be caught up just over diesel cars.

“If we can do anything at all to help, we should.”

- 10 Things to know about will be shown on RTÉ One on Monday at 8.30pm

READ MORE

Govt secured return of Lisa Smith in light of 'dire conditions' her daughter faced in Syria - Coveney

More on this topic

Key questions answered as latest round of climate talks beginKey questions answered as latest round of climate talks begin

Countries at UN climate talks face calls for more ambitious actionCountries at UN climate talks face calls for more ambitious action

Climate protesters target east German coal minesClimate protesters target east German coal mines

Brazil’s president makes claims against Leonardo DiCaprio over Amazon firesBrazil’s president makes claims against Leonardo DiCaprio over Amazon fires


TOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Care home at risk of closing over funding shortfall in 'outrageous backtracking' from GovtCare home at risk of closing over funding shortfall in 'outrageous backtracking' from Govt

Lisa Smith and her daughter arrive at Dublin Airport from TurkeyLisa Smith and her daughter arrive at Dublin Airport from Turkey

Government plan set to make Ireland a leader in audiovisual sectorGovernment plan set to make Ireland a leader in audiovisual sector

Gardaí seek assistance in locating missing girl (13) from DublinGardaí seek assistance in locating missing girl (13) from Dublin


Lifestyle

Minane Island is a mere speck beside its giant neighbour Bere Island in Bantry Bay, writes Dan McCarthy.Islands of Ireland: Not a 'carew' in the world for Minane

A model aquaponics gardening system in Cork, where fish and edible plants grow together, demonstrates one way to help feed the planet sustainably, retired priest and keen gardener, Fr Tom Kearney, tells Ellie O’Byrne.Aquaponics gardening: The miracle of the veg and the fishes

Sinéad McCarthy is the general manager at The Brehon Hotel and here she gives us an insight into her working life.You’ve Been Served: Sinead McCarthy of Killarney's Brehon Hotel

Cathy Martin of Dowtcha Puppets reminisces on schools days with Ciara McDonnell.The School Daze of Cathy Martin from Dowtcha Puppets: ‘Music was the best class’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »