Home»Breaking News»ireland

Polls show major backing for Michael D Higgins and boost for Fianna Fáil

Saturday, October 20, 2018 - 06:01 PM

Micheal D Higgins is on course to be comfortably re-elected, according to the latest Presidential opinion poll.

Another survey shows a rise in support for Fianna Fáil after the budget.

Almost seven in 10 people plan to vote for Michael D Higgins in the Presidential election, with the latest Behaviour and Attitudes Opinion poll for the Sunday Times putting the incumbent at 69% support.

The 930 people surveyed between October 5 and 16 put Seán Gallagher in second at 11%, Liadh Ni Riada has 7% support, Joan Freeman 6% and Gavin Duffy 4%.

Peter Casey's comments about Travellers do not seem to have endeared him to the public as he is last on 2% while he considers his future in the race this weekend.

Separately a Sunday Business Post/Red C poll points to a post-budget boost for Fianna Fáil.

The party is up 3% to 25% and Fine Gael remain unchanged at 33% ahead of Confidence and Supply talks starting next week.

Sinn Féin are up one to 15% with Labour down one to 5% and the Independent Alliance unchanged at 4%.

The lack of carbon tax in the budget may factor in to the Green Party doubling its support to 4%.

The Social Democrats fall two to 2%, with Solidarity - PBP dropping two to 0%, where they join Renua with no support in this poll.

Independents as a block are down one to 12%.


KEYWORDS

PollPresidentpoliticsIreland

Related Articles

PSNI dispute President Higgins' security claims for Belfast trip

I am no Donald Trump, insists presidential candidate Peter Casey

Peter Casey to decide on pulling out of race

Comment: Ignorance of role reveals dangers of celebrity culture

More in this Section

'Real risk' that hard border could disrupt peace process in NI, Mary Robinson warns

Gardaí 'seriously concerned' about welfare of man missing from Wexford

UUP: Backstop would turn Northern Ireland into EU protectorate

Labour to bring forward legislation to amend citizenship law


Breaking Stories

A tempting taste of what is on offer in Dingle

Too much information? Lindsay Woods on 'sharenting'

Graham Norton: ‘If it was hard work I couldn’t do it’

Saying yes to the dress: Behind the scenes at the royal wedding

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

    • 13
    • 16
    • 20
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »