Poll suggests Fine Gael to come out on top in EU election

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 10, 2019 - 07:23 AM

Fine Gael candidates look set to come out on top in all three European Parliament Constituencies ahead of this month's election, according to a new opinion poll.

In Dublin, Frances Fitzgerald is expected to top the poll with 22%, Mairead McGuinness has 26% in Midlands North West, while Sean Kelly is on 18% in the South.

The Irish Times/ Ipsos MRBI poll of 1,500 voters was conducted on Wednesday.

According to the poll, Fianna Fail will also challenge strongly to elect MEPs in each of the constituencies.

Sinn Fein will see their vote decline but remain in the running to retain their seats.

