Poll shows what proportion of people think President should be on minimum wage

Sunday, October 14, 2018 - 07:52 AM

Almost two in 10 Irish people think the President should get the minimum wage and no more.

That is one of the findings of today's Paddy Power opinion poll carried out by Red C, which interviewed a random sample of 1,000 adults between October 3 and 10.

It also reveals 60% of voters think President Michael D Higgins should give up his state pension while in the role.

Paddy Power's Rachael Kane said the positive news for the President is that the minimum wage is going up.

Ms Kane said: "19% of Irish people think the Irish President should receive the minimum wage, that is €9.55 per hour in 2018.

"The good news for Michael D is if it does come in because it'll go up to €9.80 an hour next year because of the most recent Budget."


