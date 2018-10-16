Home»Breaking News»ireland

Poll shows voters split between General Election and maintaining current govt

Tuesday, October 16, 2018 - 06:41 AM

Negotiations teams to review the deal keeping the Government afloat will be appointed this week.

A poll has found that 44% of people would prefer to have a General Election than try and make the current government work.

The Irish Times/ IPSOS poll out this morning also shows that 46% would prefer an extension on the confidence and supply arrangement.

The poll, which was carried out at the end of last week, also shows Fine Gael remain the most popular party on 33% up two points.

Fianna Fail are down 1% to 25% and Sinn Féin are slightly behind on 24% with a rise of two points.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin met last night to discuss the confidence and supply deal that keeps the Government in place.

They agreed to appoint negotiating teams this week and in a joint statement said their first meeting will be next week.

Mr Varadkar wants an extension of the confidence and supply deal until 2020.

Mr Martin called for neither of them to collapse the Government until Brexit has been dealt with, with some in his party unwilling to lock in for another two years.

The talks will largely be influenced by what comes out of Brexit negotiations over the next few weeks.

If a deal there remains elusive neither Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil will want to be seen to bring down the government at such a sensitive time, but if a final agreement looks more concrete the Taoiseach may be encouraged to seek a more stable mandate from the people before Christmas.

However, the scramble over the weekend to shore up the support of Independent TDs would suggest that, for now, the threat of an election has receded.


KEYWORDS

PoliticsGovernmentIreland

Related Articles

Readers' bolg: ‘New politics’ seem just like the politics of the past

Culture of misogyny and sexism in Irish politics revealed in new book

Independent TD Noel Grealish to give 'necessary support' to government until Brexit resolved

Labour leader Howlin calls for election over 'fatally weakened government'

More in this Section

Motorists to deal with changing speed limits on M50 to increase traffic flow

Gardaí question three man and teenager in connection with Jamie Tighe Ennis murder

Simon Coveney to meet Barnier over Brexit negotiations

Fears of Brexit border impasse grow as no-deal 'more likely than ever'


Breaking Stories

Meet the A-listers of Zeminar 2018

Impressive double act kicks off Wexford Festival Opera

Boyhood dream becomes a reality for filmmaker George Morrison

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 8
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »