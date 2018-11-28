Poll shows the age group most likely to experience gender discrimination

18 to 24-year-olds are more than twice as likely to have experienced gender discrimination than people over 45.

The Newstalk Red C Women in Ireland survey shows almost eight in every ten people have not personally experienced gender-based discrimination.

However, for those who had, they were twice as likely to be women.

Younger people and those living in Dublin were also more likely to have been prejudiced against.

The survey also delved into our attitudes to reporting rape and sexual assault.

83% of people claimed they would report if they had been raped, but that figure dropped to just under a half in cases where it had happened to somebody else.

Just over two thirds would report groping to gardai while three quarters claimed they would report indecent exposure or sexual harassment in the workplace.

Digital Desk