Poll shows support for caps on insurance pay-outs

A Fianna Fáil TD is calling for caps to be introduced on insurance claims.

An opinion poll in the Sunday Independent shows 77% of people believe there is a compensation culture in Ireland.

The average payment for whiplash is more than four times higher in Ireland than in the UK.

Today's poll also says 79% believe caps should be introduced for certain insurance claims, which Roscommon-Galway TD Eugene Murphy supports.

The deputy said: "I think I would agree both with what the public are saying and also with putting caps on the level of payments that people can get.

"People would be aware of the fact that the Book of Quantum is the book that is referred to by the judges when they are making awards and one of the things that does need to happen, I'm sure it will happen now, is a review of the Book of Quantum on a more regular basis."