Poll shows rise in Fine Gael support while satisfaction with Leo Varadkar soars

Support for Fine Gael has soared 17 points in the latest opinion poll.

Leo Varadkar's party would be the largest in the country if the election was run again, according to the Irish Times poll.

Not only is Fine Gael up to 37%, by far the largest in the country, but there has been a massive boost for the government.

The satisfaction rating for the outgoing government is up 51 points to 72%, while Mr Varadkar's personal satisfaction rating has soared 45 points to 75%.

It is the opposite story for Fianna Fáil which is down nine points to just 14% support.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin remains unchanged on 25% and the Greens are up 4% to 12%.

The poll also shows little support for the proposed new government, with just 36% of voters surveyed saying it was their preferred option.

It also found that 27% would favour a different combination, while a third wanted to see another election.

The support for a government was higher among the Greens though, with 48% of their supporters in favour.