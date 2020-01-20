Poll gives Fianna Fáil slender two-point lead as Sinn Féin takes support from Fine Gael

Fianna Fáil is the most popular political party as support for Fine Gael has slumped by six points, the second national opinion poll of the General Election reveals.

However, the lead held by Micheál Martin's party, according to the Irish Times Ipsos/MRBI poll, is just two points, far lower than the 12-point lead in the Sunday Times poll at the weekend.

As a result, the lead Government party finds itself trailing its main rival in the race to run the county with 18 days until the country goes to the polls.

While the scale of the drop in the Fine Gael support will be concerning to Mr Varadkar and his campaign director Paschal Donohoe, they will be heartened that Fianna Fáil's vote has not increased and the gap is just two points.

The primary beneficiaries of the major swing away from Fine Gael appears to be Sinn Féin, which has seen its support rise by seven points to 21%.

The state of the parties is as follows: Fianna Fáil is on 25% no change since the last poll, Fine Gael is on 23% down 6, Sinn Féin is on 21% up 7, Labour is on 5% down 1, the Green Party is on 8% no change and Independents and Others are on 18% no change.

The poll also shows that satisfaction with the government led by Leo Varadkar has slumped significantly since October, with just over one in four people saying they are happy with how the country is being run.

The satisfaction rating for the government now stands at 27% down from 42%.

Satisfaction with Mr Martin as leader of Fianna Fáil has also declined five points from 38% to 33%.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald is also the only party leader to see her own personal satisfaction rating improve on the last poll.

According to the poll, 34% of people expressed satisfaction with her performance as leader, compared to 30% in October.

Satisfaction with Labour leader Brendan Howlin has slipped from 20% to 17%.

The poll shows that Fine Gael's strongest support is in Dublin and Leinster and weakest in Munster and Connaught/Ulster.

Irish Times Ipsos/MRBI poll on state of the parties: Fine Gael - 25%

Fianna Fáil - 23%

Sinn Féin - 21%

Independents and others - 18%

Greens - 8%

Labour - 5%

Fianna Fáil trails Fine Gael in Dublin but is significantly more popular in Connuaght/Ulster.

Fine Gael is the most popular party among higher education professionals in urban areas while Fianna Fáil is the most popular in rural Ireland.

Sinn Féin's strongest support is among lower-skilled workers where it attracted 30% of the vote.

The last poll was taken when the Government was benefitting from a Brexit bounce, following the successful conclusion of talks.

The poll of 1,200 people was conducted between last Thursday and Saturday, after the General Election had been called.

It covers 120 sampling points throughout all constituencies across the country. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.8%.