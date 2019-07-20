News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Poll claims Fianna Fáil more popular than Fine Gael amid election speculation

Poll claims Fianna Fáil more popular than Fine Gael amid election speculation
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Saturday, July 20, 2019 - 06:59 PM

An opinion poll has claimed Fianna Fáil is more popular than Fine Gael for the second month running amid ongoing speculation about an election in late 2019 or early next year.

The latest Behaviour and Attitudes/Sunday Times poll, released on Saturday night, said Michéal Martin's party holds a four percent lead on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar - whose Government has faced a series of scandals in recent weeks.

According to the poll, Fianna Fáil is now placed on 30%, a rate that is up 2% on the June survey and the party's highest poll since November 2017.

Fine Gael is on 26% and has seen a 3% rise since the June poll.

Among the other parties Sinn Féin is placed on 14%, a 2% rise which shows a slim recovery from its disastrous local and European elections campaign which saw the party lose half of its councillors and return one of three MEP seats in the Republic.

The Green party has fallen 4% to now stand on 7%, indicating the Green wave may be dissipating amid ongoing divisions within the party about whether it should consider entering government.

Labour (5%) and Solidarity-People Before Profit (2%) remain unchanged from June, while the Independent Alliance has moved up 1% to 4%, the Social Democrats are unchanged on 1% and unaligned Independents and other smaller parties have fallen a combined 5% to stand at 8%.

The poll prediction that Fianna Fáil is now above Fine Gael for the second month running and is at its highest support since November 2017 comes as Fine Gael is facing cervical cancer, broadband, housing and other problems.

Both Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Michéal Martin said in separate media events this week that they are not planning to cause an election this year, due to the ongoing Brexit saga.

The Behaviour and Attitudes/Sunday Times poll -which has a 3.3% margin of error - is based on face to face interviews with 902 people in all parts of the country between July 4 and July 16.

READ MORE

Appeal for witnesses after cyclist injured in hit-and-run

More on this topic

British Airways suspends flights to Cairo as security ‘precaution’British Airways suspends flights to Cairo as security ‘precaution’

Kilkenny send message with 22-point defeat of LimerickKilkenny send message with 22-point defeat of Limerick

Appeal for witnesses after cyclist injured in hit-and-runAppeal for witnesses after cyclist injured in hit-and-run

Waterford devastate Monaghan in Shamrock ParkWaterford devastate Monaghan in Shamrock Park

ElectionFine GaelFianna Fáil

More in this Section

Murder accused 'wouldn’t be in current situation' had she not been abused as child, court hearsMurder accused 'wouldn’t be in current situation' had she not been abused as child, court hears

Boy, 17, missing in DublinBoy, 17, missing in Dublin

'Those cows would have been coming to me” - Cork farmer claiming €1.6m in damages"Those cows would have been coming to me” - Cork farmer claiming €1.6m in damages

'We'd prefer to be working' - Ambulance staff begin second day of strike over union recognition'We'd prefer to be working' - Ambulance staff begin second day of strike over union recognition


Lifestyle

Celebrate the anniversary by finding lift off without even leaving the earth, at these stateside visitor centres and museums, says Sarah Marshall.America’s top space-age attractions to celebrate 50 years since the moon landing

For bookworms and classic movie buffs, the notion of a London park will forever conjure up images of Mary Poppins with the Banks children in tow.Inside/ Out: Park life is looking up in London by Eve Kelliher

“Does anyone want to be my friend?” roared my five year old as he walked into the playground at our French campsite on holidays.Learner Dad: 'It can be heartbreaking watching your kids try make friends on holiday'

These handy product edits are so useful for travelling, says Katie Wright.Palettes pack a punch: The travel must have

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »