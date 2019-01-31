Politicians warned not to use FaceTime option

TDs and senators have been warned to make immediate security changes to their mobile phones because an IT bug could be allowing unknown people to “secretly listen” to their private conversations.

The Oireachtas ICT unit sent an urgent alert email to all politicians at Leinster House yesterday in light of the FaceTime global software glitch affecting iPhones, iPads and Macs.

Apple has removed its Group FaceTime phone app over revelations a bug was allowing people to listen into other individuals conversations without their knowledge.

The issue has led to concern among the public, businesses and IT specialists due to the deeply sensitive nature of the glitch.

And politicians are no different, with an email to all TDs and senators yesterday at 3.07pm warning:

FaceTime bug has recently been discovered that allows someone to secretly listen to the microphone and view the camera... As a security precaution, we would ask all users of Apple devices to disable FaceTime until a fix is issued.

Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard told the Irish Examiner politicians are concerned about the glitch, saying the potential security issue is “absolutely bizarre”.