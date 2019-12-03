News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Politicians ‘utterly failing’ on housing, accused of 'Wendy house' policies to fix crisis

Politicians ‘utterly failing’ on housing, accused of 'Wendy house' policies to fix crisis
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 10:38 PM

The Government has been accused to using “Wendy house” policies to fix the housing crisis and of “utterly failing” in their jobs to reduce homelessness.

Tabling her party’s confidence motion against Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy, Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy outlined how high rents, unaffordable homes, and homelessness were at an all-time high. She said her party had tabled hundreds of questions around housing as well as legislation in the Dáil to limit rents.

“Facts get in the way of spin,” she told Fine Gael TDs during the debate.

The minister’s “business as usual approach” had sought to “normalise” child homelessness and an “entire generation had been locked out” of being able to afford mortgages, she said.

“The narrative has to change and affordability has to be central to this,” said Ms Murphy.

Mr Murphy said just 400 social housing units were built in 2014 and that, by next year, the number would be more than any time in the last two decades. Under Rebuilding Ireland, some 64,000 new places to live had been delivered, he told the Dáil.

Mr Murphy said it was “a nonsense” the Government were relying on the market for solutions. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the economic crash was to blame for the housing shortage and no individual party. There was a shortage of some 200,000 units, he said.

Mr Varadkar said:

The house crisis in Ireland was a long time in the making

While admitting that the homeless numbers were “shameless” and “terrible”, Mr Varadkar claimed that incomes were now rising faster than house prices. He called the confidence motion a “stunt”.

Fianna Fáil abstained from the vote, as agreed under the confidence and supply agreement. However, party TD Shane Cassells attacked Fine Gael, arguing they only offered “Wendy house solutions” and “the prospect of a general election next year would allow the people decide.”

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald said Fine Gael was “blind to its policy failures”, while Fianna Fáil were “engaged in shadow-boxing” by supporting the coalition.

“Children this Christmas will be waiting for Santa Clause in B&Bs and family hubs,” she said.

The Dáil debate comes after new record homelessness figures triggered fresh demands for action. A total of 10,514 men, women and children were in emergency accommodation in October, according to the figures from the Department of Housing. This is an increase of 117 people since September and is the tenth consecutive month where the figures have exceeded 10,000.

Mr Murphy’s department attempted to play down the crisis, saying there was a decrease of 23 families and 47 children. It also said the increase in adult numbers was expected after the recent addition of extra emergency beds.

Charities responded swiftly. The Simon Communities said that there had been a rise of 8.1% since October 2018, when the figure was 9,724. Furthermore, 6,688 adults are now homeless, an increase of 11.5% since 2018.

READ MORE

Grealish, Naughten and Lowry vote with Government to defeat Eoghan Murphy no-confidence motion

More on this topic

Homelessness on the agenda as new TDs spend first day in the DáilHomelessness on the agenda as new TDs spend first day in the Dáil

Expats study ranks Dublin last out of 82 cities for housingExpats study ranks Dublin last out of 82 cities for housing

Social Democrats: No-confidence vote about forcing Govt to take different approach to housingSocial Democrats: No-confidence vote about forcing Govt to take different approach to housing

Fergus Finlay: Housing crisis shows we’re not heeding the lessons of the pastFergus Finlay: Housing crisis shows we’re not heeding the lessons of the past


TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Protestors gather outside Leinster House against 'modest proposal' on bingo prize moneyProtestors gather outside Leinster House against 'modest proposal' on bingo prize money

Number of patients waiting for hospital beds stays above 550Number of patients waiting for hospital beds stays above 550

Expats study ranks Dublin last out of 82 cities for housingExpats study ranks Dublin last out of 82 cities for housing

Nurses take industrial action in Northern Ireland over payNurses take industrial action in Northern Ireland over pay


Lifestyle

In December, the gaming industry is usually quieter than Santa’s social life.GameTech: Boneworks looks likely to hit target

Labrinth has been busy working with the likes of Beyoncé and Kanye West, and has channelled his outlook on the fame game into his own album, writes Ed Power.Don’t call it a comeback: Labrinth on his new album Imagination and The Misfit Kid

Dry skin often comes down to your genetics but there are ways to stop the tightness and flaking.The Skin Nerd: Dry skin products will make you a soft touch

THE new buzz word in the kitchen is ‘Batch Cooking’.Darina Allen: The freezer can really transform busy people’s lives

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »