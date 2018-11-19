Home»ireland

Politicians urged to listen to Brexit concerns of NI businesses

Monday, November 19, 2018 - 08:14 AM
By Vivienne Clarke

It’s time for politicians to listen to the business community about Brexit says the Northern Ireland regional director of the Confederation of British Industry.

Angela McGowan told RTE’s Morning Ireland that the business community has a better understanding of what is happening with regard to Brexit and its impact.

Theresa May’s draft deal will provide a much-needed withdrawal period, “we cannot be at the cliff edge, we couldn’t cope.”

The deal “brings the business community back from a no deal Brexit. A no-deal scenario doesn’t work for any business.”

Ms McGowan said that businesses in Northern Ireland want an “open path to frictionless trade.”

The DUP has not been in contact with the CBI, she added. “It’s time for politicians to listen to the business community who have a much better understanding of what is happening.

“We’ve been saying this for the last two years and four months.”

The CBI would prefer for the whole of the UK to stay in the Common Market, she said. “Unfortunately that’s not on the table. The only show in town is the withdrawal deal.

Under no circumstances should we have no deal.

Ms McGowan pointed out that the CBI has conducted extensive research across the UK in 23 sectors, 21 of which want to be aligned to the EU.

“Companies will always adhere to the highest standards.”


KEYWORDS

Angela McGowanNorthern IrelandBrexit

Related Articles

EU Ombudsman says Brexit report on NI should be published

Withdrawal deal is a decisive step forward, insists NI Secretary

Brexit: The week ahead

Simon Coveney to travel to Brussels for Brexit discussions

More in this Section

Kids, inebriated friends and talkative spouses found to be most at fault for distracting drivers

Peter Boylan 'pretty confident' abortion services will be in place by 2019 deadline

Stardust fire families find fresh evidence to petition for new case

Hundreds of passengers complain about Dublin's new bus operator in October


Breaking Stories

Ensuring Britain is still open for the business of arts

He dreamed a dream: Killian Donnelly talks about leading Les Miserables in Dublin this Christmas

Islands of Ireland: Islandhopping to Hop Island

Donal Hickey: Plans are in place to save the pearl mussel

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 17, 2018

    • 3
    • 4
    • 20
    • 21
    • 37
    • 42
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »