Politicians urged to listen to Brexit concerns of NI businesses

It’s time for politicians to listen to the business community about Brexit says the Northern Ireland regional director of the Confederation of British Industry.

Angela McGowan told RTE’s Morning Ireland that the business community has a better understanding of what is happening with regard to Brexit and its impact.

Theresa May’s draft deal will provide a much-needed withdrawal period, “we cannot be at the cliff edge, we couldn’t cope.”

The deal “brings the business community back from a no deal Brexit. A no-deal scenario doesn’t work for any business.”

Ms McGowan said that businesses in Northern Ireland want an “open path to frictionless trade.”

The DUP has not been in contact with the CBI, she added. “It’s time for politicians to listen to the business community who have a much better understanding of what is happening.

“We’ve been saying this for the last two years and four months.”

The CBI would prefer for the whole of the UK to stay in the Common Market, she said. “Unfortunately that’s not on the table. The only show in town is the withdrawal deal.

Under no circumstances should we have no deal.

Ms McGowan pointed out that the CBI has conducted extensive research across the UK in 23 sectors, 21 of which want to be aligned to the EU.

“Companies will always adhere to the highest standards.”