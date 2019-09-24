Politicians hold their tongues on Johnson’s fate

The Government and opposition parties were last night tight-lipped on whether British prime minister Boris Johnson should resign in the aftermath of the UK supreme court’s ruling that he was wrong to slam parliament’s doors shut.

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, and Sinn Féin all backed off from predicting giving their predictions on what will happen next in the internal Brexit civil war, despite Fianna Fáil’s Brexit spokeswoman, Lisa Chambers, writing online that it “doesn’t get much worse” for Mr Johnson.

Asked about Mr Johnson’s future in the aftermath of the UK supreme court’s decision, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said: “I would not pretend to know or be au fait ofay with Boris Johnson’s mind, but I doubt very much he will resign. I think his sole focus is on the electoral fortunes of the Tory party.”

Fine Gael members referenced Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s New York response to the ruling, while Fianna Fáil’s education spokesman, Thomas Byrne, said although it is “fascinating”, domestic Irish matters should be the focus.

However, Ms Chambers tweeted that wrote on Twitter said the reality is it “doesn’t get much worse” for Mr Johnson.

“UK supreme court deliver unanimous and scathing decision. Parliament not prorogued, PM Johnson’s advice to the queen was unlawful and therefore suspension of parliament unlawful. Doesn’t get much worse, Boris has some questions to answer,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, TDs will today grill Department of Health, HSE, and Health Products Regulatory Authority officials over fears a no-deal crash out Brexit could severely limit the availability of key medicines in Ireland.

The concerns are set to be raised by Oireachtas health committee members today, with just over a month to go until a potential no-deal Brexit on October 31.

Before this morning’s meeting, committee chair and unaligned Independent TD Michael Harty said: “A no-deal Brexit has the potential to be very disruptive to the supply of medicines and medical devices.

“While the committee is reassured by the commitment and intensive efforts made by the department and its associated bodies to date, this is a unique situation and we want to get an update on work in this area,” said Dr Harty.