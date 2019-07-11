Political writer and barrister Noel Whelan dies aged 50

Political writer and barrister Noel Whelan has died.
He was a leading figure in the campaign to introduce same-sex marriage.
The 50-year-old passed away yesterday after a short illness.
He is survived by his wife Sinead and son, Séamus.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute on social media, saying the country had lost a friend.
"So sad to hear that Noel Whelan has passed away," Mr Varadkar wrote on Twitter.
"We come from different party backgrounds but I feel this morning like Ireland has lost a friend.
"Such a sharp intellect. So articulate and effective on marriage equality."
So sad to hear that Noel Whelan has passed away. We come from different party backgrounds but I feel this morning like Ireland has lost a friend. Such a sharp intellect. So articulate and effective on marriage equality.— Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) July 11, 2019
Minister for Social Protection, Regina Doherty, hailed Mr Whelan as "a thorough gent."
Aside from his obvious talents, Noel was a thorough Gent - such sad sad news RIP - Writer and barrister Noel Whelan dies aged 50 after short illness https://t.co/ZH6ygt3okI— Regina Doherty TD (@ReginaDo) July 11, 2019