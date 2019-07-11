News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Political writer and barrister Noel Whelan dies aged 50

Noel Whelan
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 07:48 AM

Political writer and barrister Noel Whelan has died.

He was a leading figure in the campaign to introduce same-sex marriage.

The 50-year-old passed away yesterday after a short illness.

He is survived by his wife Sinead and son, Séamus.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute on social media, saying the country had lost a friend.

"So sad to hear that Noel Whelan has passed away," Mr Varadkar wrote on Twitter.

"We come from different party backgrounds but I feel this morning like Ireland has lost a friend.

"Such a sharp intellect. So articulate and effective on marriage equality."

Minister for Social Protection, Regina Doherty, hailed Mr Whelan as "a thorough gent."

