'Political earthquake': How media beyond our borders responded to Ireland's #GE2020 result

A look at how some of the world's media have responded to the Irish electorate's verdict in #GE2020.

Giving the story most prominence of the front pages developed across the water, the Financial Times includes a picture of a jubilant Mary Lou McDonald accompanied by the headline - 'Irish election: Historic result for Sinn Féin'.

It noted that Sinn Féin would now 'demand a role in any new government after a result that looks to reshape a political landscape dominated for close to a century by Fine Gael and Fianna Fail'.

The front page then links to a story inside headlined - 'Reshaping Irish politics'.

Online, the Financial Times also suggests the Sinn Féin surge 'heralded the crumbling of a two-party system that had lost its appeal' under the headline 'Ireland grasps its anti-establishment moment.'

It also notes that the 'nationalist breakthrough was likely to leave Dublin facing political deadlock' under the headline 'Sinn Féin seeks Irish government role after poll gains'

The Guardian also references the result on its front page.

IT heralds a 'Revolution - Sinn Fein's electoral earthquake' and suggests 'Sinn Fein will try to form a governmnet in ireland after a stunning general election result that upended the country's political system.

On Guardian.com visitors can read how 'Sinn Féin to try to form ruling coalition after Irish election success' as the 'party disrupts Ireland’s centrist tradition by taking almost a quarter of votes'.

The Daily Telegraph also references the election at the bottom of its front page and under the headline 'Sinn Fein delivers election shock' they write how 'the left wing pro unification party' could 'enter government for the first time after a political earthquake'.

Online thetelegraph.co.uk also reports how 'Sinn Fein's historic surge in Ireland raises serious questions for future Anglo-Irish relations'.

It writes how 'in the most extraordinary result in modern Irish political history, the republican party has won 24 percent of the popular vote, putting it ahead of Fianna Fail in second place and Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael.'

Across the Atlantic the New York Times reports how 'Sinn Fein on Threshold; Party with old IRA ties soars in Irish election.

The website reports that a party 'once ostracized over its ties to sectarian violence, Sinn Fein may now be able to claim a seat at the government table.'

It goes onto suggest that the 'conditions that fueled Sinn Fein’s rise mirrored those that have driven support in Britain for Jeremy Corbyn, the hard-left Labour Party leader, and in the United States for the Democratic presidential aspirant Bernie Sanders. Chief among those conditions are young people suffering from low pay and skyrocketing rents, and widespread anger at tax breaks and gentrification.

'But Sinn Fein’s anti-establishment campaign in Ireland is even more potent, untarnished as it is by any time in power.'

Qatar based Al Jazeera reports how 'Sinn Fein won the popular vote and was set for historic gains.'

It writes how the 'left wing party' saw a 'surge' after 'a campaign that focused on providing more social housing and better healthcare.'

Closer to home the Irish News in Belfast reports how a 'Sinn Fein surge' will see the party 'wield unprecedented power in government negotiations'.

Online Irish News users can read how the 'Sinn Féin surge signals end to civil war duopoly'.

The website goes on to report:

The Sinn Fein surge may now be seen as the swansong of two-party hegemony as voters expressed a clear desire to break from decades of tradition.

Across the city the Belfast Telegraph reports on its front page that 'Martin paves way for an SF coalition' and suggests the Fianna Fail leader has carried out a 'shock u-turn over forming government' with Sinn Fein.

In its editorial comment the Belfast Telgraph suggests the 'Sinn Fein surge in Irish elections is a wake up call for unionism' and says the Sinn Fein rise 'may have been caused partly by the voters' tiredness with Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, which are seen as strongly Establishment, particularly among younger voters. It shows that, overall, there is a growing desire for something different.'