Polish man wanted in native country to serve six-year prison term remanded in custody

Daniel Sosnowski outside court today. Pic: IrishPhotodesk.ie
By Aodhan O Faolain and Ray Managh
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 05:09 PM

The High Court has remanded in custody a Polish man who is wanted in his home country for allegedly failing to serve a prison sentence for offences including assaulting a woman and making a threat to kill another woman.

The Polish authorities are seeking the surrender of 34-year-old Daniel Sosnowski, who was arrested by the Gardaí at McNamara Park, Ennis, Co. Clare on Tuesday.

In a European Arrest Warrant seeking his surrender, it is alleged that he has failed to serve a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence he received from a Polish court in 2016.

The Polish authorities claim he was convicted of offences including assaulting and causing harm to a woman, burglary, threatening to kill another woman and possession of drugs.

The offences it is claimed that he was convicted of occurred in the Polish city of Szczecin on separate dates between 2008 and 2011.

Following a brief hearing at the High Court Mr Sosnowski, who was legally represented, was remanded in custody by Mr Justice David Keane.

He will appear back before the court later this month.

No application for bail was made on Mr Sosnowski's behalf, however, it is anticipated that he will seek to be released on bail at a future date.

