Policy on agenda as Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to meet for talks

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil meet today to discuss policy, as the efforts to form a government continue.

It will be the first detailed meeting between the two parties, with a number of issues on the agenda.

This morning teams from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil come together to discuss policy points.

Both have had detailed discussions with the Green Party over the past week and now will compare their own views.

Brexit, the economy, housing and health are all likely to be discussed.

However, Fine Gael's position is still that it will head into opposition and that it is up to others to form the next government.

Leo Varadkar has said he is willing to talk to all parties, but does not want to be a part of it.

Sources in both parties are sceptical this meeting will provide any significant breakthrough but many in Leinster House see a deal between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil as the inevitable outcome of the talks given the numbers in the 33rd Dáil.

This may be a first step towards that, ahead of the Dáil sitting for a second time tomorrow.

A Fianna Fáil TD says the Taoiseach should not be playing hard to get.

Thomas Byrne, a member of the party's negotiating team, says that everyone should be trying to form a government.

"How do we move these things forward at an urgent pace? That's what the government has to be about," he said.

"[Focusing on] housing, health, the commuter belt and, of course, climate change as well is really important. People shouldn't be playing hard to get, people should be actually working to try to see what are the best policies going forward."