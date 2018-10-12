Policing Authority will 'carefully' consider how it selects officer after Charleton report

The Policing Authority says it will consider very carefully how it selects senior officers following the third report into the Disclosures Tribunal yesterday.

The authority says it will discuss the reports findings with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris when they meet on October 24.

The Policing Autgority is responsible, since January 2017, for the selection and appointment of senior Garda members and for the nomination to Government of the Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner.

In a statement, the authority said: "The Authority also welcomes Commissioner Harris’s statement of acknowledgement of the obligations of the Garda Síochána to the truth, society and the vulnerable."

The report found that former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan and former press officer Superintendent Dave Taylor ran a smear campaign against Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe to "repulsively denigrate" his reputation.

Meanwhile, it vindicated Sergeant McCabe (pictured below), describing him as a man of integrity and a fine police officer.