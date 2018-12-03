NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
‘Police will be ready for a no-deal Brexit’

Monday, December 03, 2018 - 05:30 AM
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said the State will be properly policed, whatever the outcome of Brexit.

Mr Flanagan was criticised by the opposition for failing to reveal how many extra gardaí would be deployed in border counties, as the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit increases.

With little hope of British prime minister Theresa May’s plan making it through the House of Commons, Dublin has come under increasing pressure to publish its no-deal contingency plans, but has refused to do so.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has repeatedly insisted Ireland is not preparing for a no-deal, but other government sources say otherwise, insisting Mr Coveney’s office has ordered silence.

Mr Flanagan said that in terms of policing the border, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has been given €1.7bn for 2019 to deal with whatever scenario unfolds.

“Simon Coveney and his team have been engaged in contingency planning over a wide range of issues. If we are in a no-deal scenario, then we will have to have a no-deal deal. This is not something that will happen on midnight of March 29, without contingency planning from a garda perspective. That will not arise,” he said.

Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan called on Mr Flanagan to set out the Government’s plans in the event of no deal.

READ MORE: Former US Secretary of State issues Brexit warning over reigniting Troubles

“In the possibility of a no-deal, there is a hard border in Ireland. No-one wants it, but there are going to be customs checks and if there are customs checks, there is going to be smuggling, and if there is smuggling, there has to be policing. We need to hear the Government’s contingency plan for a hard border. It is a serious possibility.We need a plan,” he said.

Meanwhile, former US secretary of state John Kerry said it is “imperative” to resolve Brexit in a way that does not reignite the Troubles. Mr Kerry made his comments during an event in the United States to mark the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

He told the BBC’s Sunday Politics programme that a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland could “re-heat passions”.


