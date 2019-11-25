Police warning after component parts of bomb picked up by child in Newry

The component parts of a bomb were picked up by a child in Newry, police have said.

A suspicious object found in the Violet Hill Avenue area on Sunday led to a 24-hour security alert and a number of homes were evacuated.

The alert ended on Monday afternoon.

The PSNI said Army bomb disposal experts carried out a controlled explosion on what are believed to have been the component parts for an explosive device and a number of items were taken away for forensic examination.

Superintendent Jane Humphries said: “We believe these to be component parts of an explosive device. When such items are left in a public area they can be innocently handled by anyone and on this occasion it was picked up by a child.

“I appreciate the disruption this has caused, however, when it comes to keeping people safe we do not take chances. I can only reinforce to everyone that if you see anything suspicious please do not lift it or approach it.”

She appealed for anyone with information to contact police on 101.