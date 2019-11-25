News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Police warning after component parts of bomb picked up by child in Newry

Police warning after component parts of bomb picked up by child in Newry
By Press Association
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 07:53 PM

The component parts of a bomb were picked up by a child in Newry, police have said.

A suspicious object found in the Violet Hill Avenue area on Sunday led to a 24-hour security alert and a number of homes were evacuated.

The alert ended on Monday afternoon.

The PSNI said Army bomb disposal experts carried out a controlled explosion on what are believed to have been the component parts for an explosive device and a number of items were taken away for forensic examination.

Superintendent Jane Humphries said: “We believe these to be component parts of an explosive device. When such items are left in a public area they can be innocently handled by anyone and on this occasion it was picked up by a child.

“I appreciate the disruption this has caused, however, when it comes to keeping people safe we do not take chances. I can only reinforce to everyone that if you see anything suspicious please do not lift it or approach it.”

She appealed for anyone with information to contact police on 101.

More on this topic

Northern Ireland-born woman takes citizenship dispute to Court of AppealNorthern Ireland-born woman takes citizenship dispute to Court of Appeal

Talks to avert industrial action by Northern Ireland health workers break downTalks to avert industrial action by Northern Ireland health workers break down

Three arrested in Athlone over threats to kill on social mediaThree arrested in Athlone over threats to kill on social media

Belfast Court of Appeal to hear police challenge over three rulings on legacy casesBelfast Court of Appeal to hear police challenge over three rulings on legacy cases


NewryPSNITOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

EPA calling for a country-wide ban on smoky coal despite the threat of legal actionEPA calling for a country-wide ban on smoky coal despite the threat of legal action

Sexual harassment under-reported in the workplace, survey findsSexual harassment under-reported in the workplace, survey finds

€30m investment in 405 schools announced€30m investment in 405 schools announced

ESB begins decarbonising yellow van fleet with 70 full electric vehiclesESB begins decarbonising yellow van fleet with 70 full electric vehicles


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan says kids can get several infections a year.'Tis the season for bugs and viruses: Winter care for children

'I don’t regret anything. Everything, even the bad things, help us learn.'This Much I Know: Roz Purcell

From the runway to the red carpet, small bags have become big news, says Katie Wright.As Lizzo rocks the ultimate micro bag at the AMAs, here’s how the tiny trend got so huge

Whether real or faux, these trousers are a winter wardrobe winner says Katie Wright.How to wear leather trousers from day to night, inspired by Kim Kardashian

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »