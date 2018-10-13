Home»Breaking News»ireland

Police seek witnesses after two men stabbed and woman injured in Belfast

Saturday, October 13, 2018 - 05:06 PM

Two men have been stabbed and a woman received a head injury during an altercation in North Belfast on Friday night.

Police are appealing for witnesses after they were called to the incident outside a house in Percy Street at around 11:30.

Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: “We received a report at 11.30pm last night that a number of people had been injured following an incident on the street outside a property in the Percy Street area.

“A 21-year-old man sustained two stab wounds to the back, a 19-year-old man received stab wounds to his side and shoulder and a woman in her 30s suffered a head injury.

“All three were taken to hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and saw what happened to get in touch with detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 1570 of 12/10/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.- Press Association


