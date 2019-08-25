News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Police seek help to identify woman found dead in Co Antrim

By Press Association
Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 04:43 PM

Police have appealed for help to identify a woman found dead in Co Antrim.

The body of the woman was found by a member of the public in the Seymour Hill Mews area of Dunmurray shortly after 7.20am on Sunday.

A PSNI spokesman said officers do not believe the woman’s death to be suspicious, adding they believe she may have gone missing within the last 24 to 48 hours.

“Unfortunately we have been unable to identify the deceased and I am appealing for assistance from the public,” he said.

“She is a white female, aged between 65 to 75, with white coloured hair, of slight build and was found wearing a green anorak coat, navy trousers, black shoes, blue knitted jumper and distinctive glasses with yellow lenses.

“We believe this lady may have gone missing within the last 24 to 48 hours and we are asking the public to think about any family members, neighbours or friends that they haven’t seen or heard from – and to check that they are safe and well.

“We think this lady is from the local area and may have walked to Seymour Hill Mews.

“If anyone can help us to identify this lady, or has information that could help with our inquiries, please contact officers in Lisburn on 101, quoting reference number 611 25/08/19.”

