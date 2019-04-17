Police renew appeal for witnesses in Cookstown crush tragedy

Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three teenagers in a crush on St Patrick's Day in County Tyrone, have made a fresh appeal for witnesses.

17-year-olds Morgan Barnard and Lauren Bullock and 16-year-old Connor Currie died near the entrance to the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown as crowds tried to get into a disco.

Police say they have identified 637 young people who were in the queue or car park but they want to be satisfied there are no other witnesses who they have not identified.

This evening in a statement the PSNI says it is really important for anyone who has not yet contacted them to come forward and work with police to help build an accurate picture of what happened that night.

Police can be contacted via the non-emergency number 101.