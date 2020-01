Police are investigating after two petrol bombs were thrown at a property in Co Antrim.

One of the devices smashed through a window into the living room at the ground floor flat in Ahoghill last night.

A man living in the flat at Brookfield Gardens extinguished the resulting fire, and was not reported to have been injured in the incident at around 11.30pm.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 2018 22/01/20.