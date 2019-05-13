NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Police praise rugby fans as just one arrested on European finals weekend

Monday, May 13, 2019 - 03:46 PM

Police have praised rugby supporters after 100,000 fans came to Newcastle for two huge finals and just one person was arrested.

St James’ Park played host to the European Challenge Cup and Heineken Champions Cup finals on Friday and Saturday – two of the biggest matches in rugby union’s calendar.

French sides La Rochelle and ASM Clermont Auvergne played on Friday evening before Leinster and London-based Saracens met on Saturday, with supporters mixing happily and enjoying the party atmosphere.

Clermont Auvergne’s Greig Laidlaw celebrates after his side’s victory (Richard Sellers/PA)

Northumbria Police said they only made one arrest when a 27-year-old was cautioned after he was caught with a small amount of drugs.

Afterwards, Chief Inspector Dave Pickett said: “These weekends normally involve a lot of passionate fans and gallons worth of beer, but we didn’t see any trouble on either Friday or Saturday.

“The fact that just one person was arrested is a credit to supporters of all four clubs, and to the thousands of other people who got involved in the rugby fever.”

Clermont won the European Challenge Cup, defeating La Rochelle 36-16, while Saracens won the Heineken Champions Cup after beating Leinster 20-10.

- Press Association

