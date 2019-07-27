News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Police participation in NI gay pride parade ’empowering’

Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 10:31 PM

Police participation in gay pride marches in Northern Ireland is about allowing officers to be true to themselves, one policeman has said.

Paul Bloomer said gay members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) were no longer invisible. Uniformed colleagues are expected to take part in next weekend’s Pride parade through Belfast.

Stormont’s Parliament Buildings resounded to the sound of Madonna on Saturday evening as Alternative Queer Ulster came to the historic centre of power in Northern Ireland.

An Ulster Unionist councillor, an Irish Traveller and a person from a Chinese background were among the diverse list of speakers.

Mr Bloomer said: “The simple act of Pride participation is about empowering queer police officers so they can do their jobs to the best of their abilities and remain true to themselves.

“We wanted you to see that we are you and you are us.”

He acknowledged that historically and internationally there had been a lack of consideration in policing surrounding the treatment of victims of LGBT hate crime but insisted that had changed.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK or Ireland where same-sex marriage is illegal, but that was overturned recently by Westminster.

Such ceremonies are set to become legal unless Stormont is resurrected and steps in to block it.

Members of Northern Ireland’s largest party, the Democratic Unionists, believe marriage should be between a man and a woman and argue that civil partnerships are available to same-sex couples.

Same-sex marriage is one of the issues in contention between the DUP and Sinn Fein as they attempt to restore powersharing during this summer’s negotiations.

Michael Palmer, an Ulster Unionist councillor, said he had worked behind closed doors to advance the LGBT cause within unionist circles.

He said change happened when people accepted that people lived their lives differently.

He urged members of the LGBTQ community, people with dreams and aspirations, to take responsibility for engineering change themselves.

He said: “People like me have spent many years making it happen behind closed doors.”

Others who spoke included a straight Cliftonville football fan from north Belfast who helped unfurl the first rainbow flag on the terraces in 2014.

He said football fans’ attitudes to LGBT issues have changed since the early 1990s when he was growing up in the city.

Another speaker flamboyantly recalled the procedure of transitioning from a man into a woman, spending two years considering the surgery and its implications.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Dissident republicans blamed after explosive device targets policeDissident republicans blamed after explosive device targets police

UK's NI Secretary pledges to ‘push as hard as I can’ to restore powersharingUK's NI Secretary pledges to ‘push as hard as I can’ to restore powersharing

Northern Ireland’s political parties meet new Secretary of StateNorthern Ireland’s political parties meet new Secretary of State

Northern Ireland Secretary urged to act on redress for abuse victimsNorthern Ireland Secretary urged to act on redress for abuse victims

LGBTQPridePSNITOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

The EuroMillions results are in...The EuroMillions results are in...

Gardaí searching for gang who broke into house of young couple with new-born babyGardaí searching for gang who broke into house of young couple with new-born baby

Boris Johnson ‘very clear’ he wants Brexit deal, insists new Northern Ireland ministerBoris Johnson ‘very clear’ he wants Brexit deal, insists new Northern Ireland minister

Almost half of men have low health awareness when it comes to cancer or serious illnessesAlmost half of men have low health awareness when it comes to cancer or serious illnesses


Lifestyle

Prepare to kiss 'weather dependent' wardrobe conundrums 'bye-bye', says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the Week: It's leather weather

Poet Pat Boran in conversation with Hilary Fennell.'My biggest challenge in life so far has been keeping optimistic', says poet Pat Boran

We have a variety of Broom in our garden. Potted, due to its unruly nature and capacity to spread like wildfire.Lindsay Woods: 'Kicky cow, kicky calf and all that'

The Irish National Stud and Gardens, Kildare, in association with ISNA, holds its first plant fair on Saturday, August 10, from 11am to 4pm. Admission €5, which will allow reduced entry into the Japanese Gardens.Gardening Notes: Your guide to what's on

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »