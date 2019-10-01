News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Police officers in NI instructed to lie to detectives, programme claims

Police officers in NI instructed to lie to detectives, programme claims
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 10:36 PM

Police officers in Northern Ireland were instructed to lie to detectives and prosecutors destroy evidence in order to protect informers other intelligence sources, a programme has claimed.

Former UK police chief John Stalker was asked to investigate RUC shootings of six people, but was removed from the inquiry shortly before it was due to report in 1986.

The inquiry was taken over by another English police chief, but its findings were never made public.

Mr Stalker’s reports into the so-called shoot-to-kill scandal and a follow-up by another English police officer are still closely guarded State secrets more than 30 years after they were first written.

A new BBC Northern Ireland Spotlight programme said the executive summaries obtained by the programme “portray a massive cover-up by the guardians of the law”.

The summaries allege that police officers were instructed to lie to detectives and prosecutors, and that senior police and MI5 officers destroyed evidence in order to protect an informer and other intelligence sources.

Both reports recommended prosecutions of members of the police and the M15, and it was decided that pursuing those cases in court would run contrary to the interests of national security, the programme reported.

Tonight’s programme also focused on the Loughall ambush, an incident which occurred on 8 May 1987 in the village of Loughgall Co Armagh.

Stakeknife, the top British spy within the IRA, was a key factor in successful Army operations against the group in Co Tyrone, a relative of one of those killed told the programme.

In 2003, Stakeknife was widely named as west Belfast man Freddie Scappaticci, but he has always strongly denied the allegation.

Stakeknife headed up the internal IRA investigation into the Loughgall ambush in 1987.

The SAS, the elite Army unit, was lying in wait for an eight-man IRA team as it attacked a police station, and shot them dead.

The investigation did not find out who was responsible for the thwarting the operation.

Quoting Republican sources, the programme said a local IRA man Gerald Harte had a falling out with Stakeknife over who was to blame.

Gerald Harte’s brother Ignatius Harte, was asked by the programme if he held Stakeknife responsible.

“If Freddie Scappaticci was dealing with internal security in Tyrone, which we know he was, obviously that was a leading role in how so many operations were carried out in Tyrone,” said Mr Harte.

The fourth episode of Spotlight on the Troubles: A Secret History is available to view on BBC iPlayer.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson to set out final Brexit offer to Brussels on Wednesday

More on this topic

Do the right thing for the people of Northern Ireland, Smith tells party leadersDo the right thing for the people of Northern Ireland, Smith tells party leaders

World’s border walls on show in west BelfastWorld’s border walls on show in west Belfast

Robin Swann to step down as UUP leaderRobin Swann to step down as UUP leader

Hundreds of former Wrightbus workers hold protest outside churchHundreds of former Wrightbus workers hold protest outside church


TOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Toyota Ireland recall almost 12,000 cars due to airbag safety issueToyota Ireland recall almost 12,000 cars due to airbag safety issue

Electric buses move a step closer after trials in Dublin and CorkElectric buses move a step closer after trials in Dublin and Cork

Education Minister: No plans to grant special core status to more Junior Cert subjectsEducation Minister: No plans to grant special core status to more Junior Cert subjects

Government cannot say how much Public Services Card project has cost so farGovernment cannot say how much Public Services Card project has cost so far


Lifestyle

Football is a game of two haves — the ‘haves’ and the ‘have nots’. There is always a champion and a loser. There is always a veteran and a youngster. And there are always the rich, and the poor.Player packs and the problem with FIFA

What distinguishes farmhouse cheddar from the more available dairy version?It’s all in the milk: Differences between farmhouse cheddar and dairy version

As they celebrate four decades of Cork Folk Festival, organisers William ‘Hammy’ Hammond and Jim Walsh select some standout memories, writesCork Folk Festival: Forty years of music and fine fun

Rory Cowan pays tribute to his beloved mother Esther, and makes us chuckle along the way, in Mrs Cowan’s Boy, a new book about his relationship with his biggest supporter.Family guy: Rory Cowan writes a love letter to the power of family

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »