Police officer treated for injuries after car rammed in North

A police officer in the North has been treated in hospital after a car rammed a patrol vehicle.

At around 5.20pm on Saturday, a blue BMW was detected travelling at excessive speed on the M22 by a PSNI patrol in Antrim.

The vehicle was signalled to stop but made off from officers.

The driver of the BMW continued to try to evade police before ramming his vehicle into the police car, forcing it off the carriageway.

A PSNI statement said: “The male police driver was subsequently treated in hospital for extensive whiplash injuries.”

The BMW was then abandoned in a layby on the Moneynick Road and the driver is believed to have made off on foot across nearby fields towards the Staffordstown Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.