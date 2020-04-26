News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Police officer treated for injuries after car rammed in North

Police officer treated for injuries after car rammed in North
Fimle image.
By Press Association
Sunday, April 26, 2020 - 11:14 AM

A police officer in the North has been treated in hospital after a car rammed a patrol vehicle.

At around 5.20pm on Saturday, a blue BMW was detected travelling at excessive speed on the M22 by a PSNI patrol in Antrim.

The vehicle was signalled to stop but made off from officers.

The driver of the BMW continued to try to evade police before ramming his vehicle into the police car, forcing it off the carriageway.

A PSNI statement said: “The male police driver was subsequently treated in hospital for extensive whiplash injuries.”

The BMW was then abandoned in a layby on the Moneynick Road and the driver is believed to have made off on foot across nearby fields towards the Staffordstown Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

READ MORE

Any let up in virus vigilance 'will bring us back to where we started'

More on this topic

Man arrested after woman’s body found in Belfast flatMan arrested after woman’s body found in Belfast flat

Manhunt underway in NI for prisoner on temporary releaseManhunt underway in NI for prisoner on temporary release

Police investigating Robbie Lawlor murder issue appeal over a hooded manPolice investigating Robbie Lawlor murder issue appeal over a hooded man

Man left fighting for life following Fermanagh street attackMan left fighting for life following Fermanagh street attack


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: PSNI

More in this Section

Covid-19 ‘literally floored me’ says Mary Lou McDonaldCovid-19 ‘literally floored me’ says Mary Lou McDonald

Gardaí find cannabis worth €1.24m in ditchGardaí find cannabis worth €1.24m in ditch

Police issue over 350 coronavirus-related penalty notices in Northern IrelandPolice issue over 350 coronavirus-related penalty notices in Northern Ireland

More rental properties available but HAP recipients still strugglingMore rental properties available but HAP recipients still struggling


Lifestyle

Paul Galvin is unapologetic about who he is and what he stands for. Maybe we could learn something from that in a time when we are offered endless opportunities to self-reflect writes Paul McLauchlan. Paul Galvin: 'I don’t give anyone style advice, that’s the best style advice'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »