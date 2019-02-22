NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Police officer injured after patrol car rammed in Antrim

Friday, February 22, 2019 - 09:46 AM
By Digital Desk staff

An on-duty police officer has been injured after his car was rammed while driving in Co Antrim.

Just before 1am this morning the officer was out on patrol in the Carnlough area when he drove in front of a silver jeep acting suspiciously to try and get it to pull over.

File image

The jeep then rammed the patrol car and almost forced it into nearby water before driving off at speed.

The officer suffered bruising and whiplash injuries but finished his shift.

The jeep was later found abandoned and has been seized for a forensic investigation.

Inspector Peter Duncan stated: "I would commend the officer concerned for both his bravery and resilience and wish him a speedy recovery."

More on this topic

Richard Branson reveals Venezuela aid concert hopes

The greats who have crossed the divide between Manchester United and Liverpool

Let the celebrations be-GIN: Kerry gin named the best in the world

Talking points ahead of the Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Man City


More in this Section

Pilot loss of consciousness likely cause of fatal 2014 crash

Meath mother appeals for specialised wetsuit to help daughter with acquired brain injury

Jury to hear closing speeches in Denis O’Brien case next week

Pearse Street and Tara Street Dart stations to be closed this weekend


Lifestyle

Live music review: Chvrches play a blinder at the Olympia

7 ways to manage toddler tantrums, according to an expert

Ask Audrey: 'I'm pretending to be from Monkstown, but I'm really just a wan from Turners Cross'

Six questions from a first-time viewer of MasterChef

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 9
    • 10
    • 16
    • 19
    • 30
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »