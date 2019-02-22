Police officer injured after patrol car rammed in Antrim

An on-duty police officer has been injured after his car was rammed while driving in Co Antrim.

Just before 1am this morning the officer was out on patrol in the Carnlough area when he drove in front of a silver jeep acting suspiciously to try and get it to pull over.

The jeep then rammed the patrol car and almost forced it into nearby water before driving off at speed.

The officer suffered bruising and whiplash injuries but finished his shift.

The jeep was later found abandoned and has been seized for a forensic investigation.

Inspector Peter Duncan stated: "I would commend the officer concerned for both his bravery and resilience and wish him a speedy recovery."