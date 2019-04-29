NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Police name Co Antrim stab victim as Niall Magee

Monday, April 29, 2019 - 10:24 AM

A 21-year-old man who died after he was stabbed at a house in Co Antrim has been named as Niall Magee, police have confirmed.

Mr Magee was attacked at a property in the Cairn Walk area of Crumlin on Saturday.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance but died on Sunday morning as a result of his injuries.

Detectives investigating the murder arrested four men aged 19, 24, 25 and 29 in connection with the investigation.

Three men were released on bail pending further police inquiries. The 25-year-old man remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “I would continue to appeal to anyone who was in the Cairn Walk area at around 2.50am on Saturday morning and has information which may assist our investigation to contact detectives by calling the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Criminal gangs 'placing the entire population of Drogheda at risk', says TD

More on this topic

Ireland U17s waiting on Spurs to make Troy Parrott decision

Vocabulary of wild flowers worth noticing for their story

Man traps himself in hole he dug to spy on his ex

Five officers in UK accused of misconduct after man’s fingertips severed by toilet rim

KEYWORDS

Co AntrimCrumlinInvestigationPSNIStab

More in this Section

Murder probe launched after man stabbed in Co Antrim dies

Another protest held outside home of Health Minister

Gardaí concerned foot is being 'taken off the pedal' ahead of Brexit

Harris: Gardaí will 'absolutely' help Europol target crime bosses


Lifestyle

Here's how to upcycle your old dining chairs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »