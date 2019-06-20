Police launch probe after two bodies found in Belfast house

The bodies of two people have been found at a house on the outskirts of west Belfast.

The PSNI said it is investigating the “sudden deaths” in the Poleglass district this afternoon.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden deaths of two people at a house at the Woodside Drive area of Dunmurry this afternoon (Thursday 20th June).

“There are no further details at this stage.”

A post-mortem to confirm the causes of death has yet to be carried out.

- Press Association