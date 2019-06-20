News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Police launch probe after two bodies found in Belfast house

Thursday, June 20, 2019 - 07:26 PM

The bodies of two people have been found at a house on the outskirts of west Belfast.

The PSNI said it is investigating the “sudden deaths” in the Poleglass district this afternoon.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden deaths of two people at a house at the Woodside Drive area of Dunmurry this afternoon (Thursday 20th June).

“There are no further details at this stage.”

A post-mortem to confirm the causes of death has yet to be carried out.

