Police launch murder inquiry after baby’s death

Detectives investigating the death of a baby boy in Co Armagh have launched a murder inquiry.

Eleven-month-old Hunter McGleenon, from Keady, died on Tuesday.

A post-mortem was examination was carried out on Thursday and the results led police to believe the youngster was murdered.

A court has granted PSNI detectives an additional 36 hours to question a 31-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the child’s death on Tuesday.

That will end at around midnight tonight.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “Sadly, following the results of the post-mortem, I can confirm I am now treating this as a murder investigation.

“My thoughts remain with Hunter’s family and loved ones who are coming to terms with their devastating loss.

“This is something no parent should ever have to experience. His family should be looking forward to Hunter’s second Christmas.”

Mr Corrigan added: “We have arrested a man, aged 31, in relation to the investigation and he remains in police custody at this time.

“As part of my investigation, I am interested in the movements of a white BMW 5 Series, registration 11D14035, around the Keady area during the early hours of Tuesday 26 November.

“Were you in the area and do you believe you saw this vehicle, or did you capture it on your dash cam?

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 587 of the 26/11/19.

“Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”