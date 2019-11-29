News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Police launch murder inquiry after baby’s death

Police launch murder inquiry after baby’s death
By Press Association
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 12:55 PM

Detectives investigating the death of a baby boy in Co Armagh have launched a murder inquiry.

Eleven-month-old Hunter McGleenon, from Keady, died on Tuesday.

A post-mortem was examination was carried out on Thursday and the results led police to believe the youngster was murdered.

A court has granted PSNI detectives an additional 36 hours to question a 31-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the child’s death on Tuesday.

That will end at around midnight tonight.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “Sadly, following the results of the post-mortem, I can confirm I am now treating this as a murder investigation.

“My thoughts remain with Hunter’s family and loved ones who are coming to terms with their devastating loss.

“This is something no parent should ever have to experience. His family should be looking forward to Hunter’s second Christmas.”

Mr Corrigan added: “We have arrested a man, aged 31, in relation to the investigation and he remains in police custody at this time.

“As part of my investigation, I am interested in the movements of a white BMW 5 Series, registration 11D14035, around the Keady area during the early hours of Tuesday 26 November.

“Were you in the area and do you believe you saw this vehicle, or did you capture it on your dash cam?

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 587 of the 26/11/19.

“Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

READ MORE

Man arrested after sudden death of baby

More on this topic

Lucan murder victim identified by gardaí Lucan murder victim identified by gardaí

Two released without charge in Patrick Heeran investigationTwo released without charge in Patrick Heeran investigation

Tragic saga of Jack the Ripper’s Irish victim, Mary Jane KellyTragic saga of Jack the Ripper’s Irish victim, Mary Jane Kelly

Gardaí rearrest two men in connection with Dublin murderGardaí rearrest two men in connection with Dublin murder


Co ArmaghHunter McGleenonKeadyPSNITOPIC: murder

More in this Section

'Ashamed ' manslaughter accused told gardaí he was acting in self-defence, trial hears'Ashamed ' manslaughter accused told gardaí he was acting in self-defence, trial hears

Pearse Station piano sent for repairs after it is vandalisedPearse Station piano sent for repairs after it is vandalised

€100,000 of cocaine and cannabis seized in Tipperary with two arrested€100,000 of cocaine and cannabis seized in Tipperary with two arrested

Court dismisses man's murder appeal on grounds of alcoholism, but admits issue may need to be exploredCourt dismisses man's murder appeal on grounds of alcoholism, but admits issue may need to be explored


Lifestyle

Bjork's magnificent show in Dublin was a mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical, writes Ed Power .Bjork brings mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical to Dublin

Switch off your blue-lit screen and dive into the sea for an uplifting ‘blue mind’ experience, says Siobhán Cronin.Dive in: How wild swimming became Siobhán Cronin's new religion

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »