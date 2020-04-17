News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Police issue fresh information appeal on first anniversary of Lyra McKee murder

By Press Association
Friday, April 17, 2020 - 06:44 AM

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information on the first anniversary of the murder of Lyra McKee.

A senior detective has offered anonymity to anyone who may be able to help the police investigation to catch the killer.

The 29-year-old journalist was shot dead in the Creggan area of Derry by dissident republican group the New IRA while observing clashes with police.

A mural of Lyra McKee in Belfast city centre (David Young/PA)
A year on, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has sent letters to those living close to where she was killed urging them to bring any new information forward to detectives.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy has offered anonymity to anyone who may be able to help the police investigation.

“While this appeal for information is being distributed by the police, it is also a direct appeal from the McKee family for help in getting justice for Lyra,” he said.

“The community as a whole was devastated by Lyra’s murder. Condemnation of her killing was unequivocal.

“That condemnation brought support for the community’s response from countries across the world.”

In the letter, Mr Murphy asks for mobile phone footage or photographs from the night, as well as requesting to speak to anyone who was present and can identify those involved in the disorder and has first-hand evidence relating to the events which preceded or followed Lyra’s murder.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy (David Young/PA)
He has also asked for help to recover the gun that killed the young journalist. “We have made the public portal available again, so that you can contact us discreetly. Log onto https://mipp.police.uk from your mobile, tablet, laptop or other device,” he said.

“We do not need to keep your mobile phone or device – we are only interested in downloading the videos or images of that night. Please tell us what you know. If you want to speak to me directly, let me know via the MIPP application, email me at jason.murphy@psni.pnn.police.uk or ring me via 101.”

Mr Murphy added: “For the purposes of this investigation, I will offer anonymity to those who wish to talk to us.

“All I am looking for is a conversation. That’s it. I know that individuals may be struggling with their conscience, either about footage they have or information they know.

“We can help with that. Talk to us. Ease your conscience and help us resolve a small part of the nightmare that the McKee family live through every single day.”

