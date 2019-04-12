NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Police investigation after woman found dead

Friday, April 12, 2019 - 01:28 PM

Police in the North have launched an investigation after a woman’s body was found in Belfast.

The discovery was made at a property in the New Lodge area on Thursday morning.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out on the woman, who is believed to have been in her 30s.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said the news has devastated the local community.

The community in the New Lodge is extremely tight-knit and many will be devastated to know that a young woman has died in the area

“This woman had her whole life ahead of her,” he added.

“Whilst the circumstances around her death are unclear, it is extremely sad that her friends and family will be receiving this horrific news.

“My thoughts go out to anyone who knew and loved her.”

Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee said “The local community is in shock after the discovery of a woman’s body. Police investigations are now under way.

“My sympathies are with the family, friends and neighbours of this woman at this time. I would appeal to anyone with information on what happened to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

- Press Association

