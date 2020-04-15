News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Police investigating Robbie Lawlor murder issue appeal over a hooded man

By Press Association
Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 06:19 PM

Police investigating the murder of Dublin man Robbie Lawlor in Belfast have issued an appeal for information about a hooded man.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) say the hooded man was seen close to the scene of the murder in the Ardoyne area last week.

The 36-year-old was shot dead outside a house in Etna Drive at around 11.50am on Saturday April 4.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said the investigation into the killing “continues to progress”.

“It’s been over a week and a half since the brutal, broad daylight killing and I have received reports of a person, wearing a black jacket with the hood up, carrying a holdall while walking along Jamaica Way towards Old Park,” he said.

“I would like this person to come forward to police so they can be eliminated from my inquiries.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who noticed someone matching this description that day.”

He also renewed his general appeal for witnesses both to the murder of Mr Lawlor and also to the setting alight of a silver Volkswagen Scirocco car, registration YLZ 7052, which was discovered burnt out in nearby Kingston Court shortly after the shooting.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery (Niall Carson/PA)
“This was a horrific and callous murder, carried out in close range and in broad daylight, and those involved need to be removed from the streets and our communities,” he added.

“At this stage, I believe that a single gunman was involved in the killing, firing multiple shots at the victim and striking him a number of times.

“The murder weapon has not yet been recovered.

“These dangerous people, who didn’t think twice about bringing guns and bullets into this local community where children were out playing in their gardens, need to be removed from society.”

Anyone who may have captured any footage of the incident is ask to upload it to the major incident public portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI20P04-PO1.

Meanwhile information can be provided to police on 101, the incident room on 02890 2595422, or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

PSNI

