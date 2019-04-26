Police investigating murder of Lyra McKee release footage of suspected gunman

The PSNI has made a fresh appeal for information as part of their investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Co Derry.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy, who is leading the investigation, has issued new footage of the violent disorder in Creggan in Derry on April 18.

Lyra McKee

He called on the Creggan community to come forward with fresh information.

"Approximately 100 people were on the ground on the night Lyra was murdered – people saw the gunman and his associates. I think people within the community know who they are. I’m asking them to come forward and help us," Detective Superintendent Murphy said.

I’m releasing footage today from the night of Lyra’s murder and I want to appeal to anyone who recognises or knows these people to talk to us.

Three men – one said to have been carrying a crate of petrol bombs – were seen walking across Central Drive in Creggan area a minute before the killing.

He highlighted footage of one man, who was short and stocky, who he believes was the gunman who fatally shot Ms McKee.

"About one minute before Lyra was murdered, three men walked across Central Drive from the direction of the shops. In the footage you can see these men.

"At the front you can see a man circled – he’s carrying a crate of petrol bombs towards where the crowd including children, were standing. He is the tallest of the three men – I want to know who he is.

"Behind him you can see two other men. The man on the inside nearest the wall is the next tallest. He’s wearing dark skinny jeans, blue Nike trainers with a white tick and a white sole. He’s wearing a camouflage scarf or other covering across his face. Do you know this man?

"In other footage he can be seen holding a petrol bomb and in the new light his clothing is clearly visible.

"As he walked along the footpath, he was accompanied by the third man. In the footage you can see that he is shorter than both of the other men and of stocky build.

"It’s my belief he is the gunman that fired indiscriminately into the crowd, placed the community and police officers at risk and took the life of Lyra. You can see he is wearing dark clothing and in other footage you can see this clothing in a different light. People know who he is."

The suspect, who police believe to be aged in his teens, appears to be carrying the gun in his right hand in one of the images.

Detective Superintendent Murphy said more than 140 people have provided images, footage and details from the night

"To date, we have received widespread public support including more than 140 people providing images, footage and other details via our dedicated Major Incident Public Portal.

"However, community information and intelligence is not evidence. Such information simply gets me through the door but it doesn’t get me to a courtroom.

“I need people to contact my team, to talk to us about what they know. I would urge anyone who has any information, or who witnessed the murder, to contact the police on 101. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."



