Police investigating after two bodies found in a house in Derry

Police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman in a house in Derry.
The bodies were found at a property on Great James' Street in Derry city centre this morning.
It is understood officers were not initially treating the deaths as suspicious.
A PSNI spokeswoman said: "Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a man and a woman whose bodies were found at a property on Great James' Street in Derry this morning.
"Post-mortem examinations will be carried out in due course."