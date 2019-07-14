News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Police investigating after two bodies found in a house in Derry

Sunday, July 14, 2019 - 06:14 PM

Police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman in a house in Derry.

The bodies were found at a property on Great James' Street in Derry city centre this morning.

It is understood officers were not initially treating the deaths as suspicious.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: "Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a man and a woman whose bodies were found at a property on Great James' Street in Derry this morning.

"Post-mortem examinations will be carried out in due course."

