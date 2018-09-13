Home»Breaking News»ireland

Police investigating after man suffers gunshot wounds during break in

Thursday, September 13, 2018 - 10:00 AM

Police in the north are investigating a paramilitary-style shooting in Derry last night.

A 20-year-old man received gunshot wounds to his legs when three men forced their way into a house in Oakland Park in the Creggan area shortly before 9.25pm.

A woman and two children were also in the house at the time. They were not injured but were left shaken by the ordeal.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the attack to contact Strand Road police station or the anonymous charity Crimestoppers.

