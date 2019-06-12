News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Police investigate sudden death of pensioner in Co Armagh

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 08:21 PM

Police are investigating the sudden death of an elderly man in Co Armagh.

The 80-year-old was found at a house in Portadown this afternoon.

A woman, who is also believed to be in her 80s, has been taken to hospital for treatment.


It is understood the man was discovered in the Levaghery Gardens area.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokeswoman confirmed officers are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death.

“Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man in his 80s at a house in Portadown this afternoon,” she said.

“A post mortem will be carried out in due course.

“A woman also believed to be in her 80s has been taken to hospital for treatment.”

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said her thoughts are with the man’s family.

“Tragic news this evening in Portadown with the death of an elderly person and another one who has been taken to hospital,” she said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with both this person and the family concerned.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie expressed his sadness.

“Sad news coming from Levaghery Gardens, Portadown,” he said.

“Emergency services are dealing with an incident which has resulted in one death and another being admitted to hospital.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends at this difficult time.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Taoiseach rules out pay restoration for Defence Forces

More on this topic

Man arrested following stun gun seizure

Submachine gun and assault rifles seized in Derry

Durham police chief ‘stands corrected’ over arrest of journalists

PSNI arrest man over shots fired on day of former INLA prisoner’s funeral

TOPIC: PSNI

More in this Section

Fears over Manchester lab in 90k cervical checks

Nearly more dead than living’ on voting register

Homeowners face ‘modest’ property tax hikes from 2021

Minister signals no return to banker bonuses


Lifestyle

Habit forming: Why Cork's Orla Finn is a creature of habit

Wine, monasteries and military parades: Venturing into untapped Moldova

Rioja: The 2010 vintage has been officially rated Excellent

Who's the daddy? The best fathers on film

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »