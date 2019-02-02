NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Police investigate possible connections between multiple ATM thefts

Saturday, February 02, 2019 - 03:32 PM

Police in the North are investigating a possible link between the theft of ATMs in both Down and Antrim.

Three bank machines in total were taken in the two incidents.

Just after 3am this morning, two men used a digger to remove an ATM from a petrol station in Moira, Co Down.

The digger was then set on fire a short distance away, and there was extensive damage to the petrol station itself.

Meanwhile, two ATMs were taken during an incident at a supermarket in a retail park at the Ballymena Road in Antrim in the early hours of Friday morning.

Detectives believe a white Mitsubishi L200, stolen in Ballyclare prior to the theft, was involved.

That vehicle was later found burnt-out.

The PSNI are investigating links between the two incidents and are asking anyone with information to come forward.


KEYWORDS

PSNIDownATM

Related Articles

Two men injured in paramilitary-style shootings in Derry

Primark announces opening date of second store in Belfast following fire

Investigation under way after major fire in Belfast

Murdered Belfast community worker was stabbed 11 times, say police

More in this Section

German government will not bow to car manufacturer demands on backstop, German minister

Arlene Foster challenges EU to ditch backstop and agree ‘sensible’ Brexit deal

Man dies after car hits wall in Co. Offaly

HSE outlines what parts of health service they expect will be affected by nurses' strike


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: 'I wanted to prove that I could do it all. It was the greatest lie I ever told myself'

The Irish revolution: The story behind the documentary

One to watch: Meet Irish actress Fiona Glascott

Tried and tested: The latest skin balms

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »