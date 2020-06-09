News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Police in Northern Ireland appeal for information after pipe bomb found in Derry

The PSNI have issued an appeal for information after a pipe bomb was found in Derry.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 07:07 PM

Detectives in Northern Ireland are appealing for information after a pipe bomb was found in Derry this morning.

A loud bang was heard in the Lincoln Court area at around 1am and when officers arrived, the remains of the suspected device were found in the back of a garden.

A man and woman both in their 20s along with a young child were inside a nearby home when it happened but they were not injured.

The object has been taken away for further forensic examinations and the property has not been damaged.

TOPIC: Derry

