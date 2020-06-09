Police in Northern Ireland appeal for information after pipe bomb found in Derry

Detectives in Northern Ireland are appealing for information after a pipe bomb was found in Derry this morning.

A loud bang was heard in the Lincoln Court area at around 1am and when officers arrived, the remains of the suspected device were found in the back of a garden.

A man and woman both in their 20s along with a young child were inside a nearby home when it happened but they were not injured.

The object has been taken away for further forensic examinations and the property has not been damaged.