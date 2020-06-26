Police hail ‘significant’ discovery of missing teenager Noah Donohoe’s laptop

Police have hailed as significant the discovery of a backpack belonging to missing Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe.

The bag contained his laptop computer, which is now being examined by specialist officers as a major line of inquiry in the search to find the 14-year-old who has not been seen since Sunday evening.

The discovery came after a member of the public responded to a specific appeal by police for help to find the bag.

Superintendent Muir Clark described the finding of the bag as “significant”.

“It was a significant part of evidence that we were looking for because it contained the laptop,” he said.

“Along with the other electronic devices that we have, that will form a major line of inquiry now as to where Noah possibly is or if Noah was going to see someone, who that was.

These items are now being examined by specialist officers, for any information which may help locate Noah.

Meanwhile Mr Clark also told media at a press conference in Belfast that a 26-year-old man has been arrested following a social media post concerning Noah.

“Last night we became aware of social media posts. We are aware of the content of these social media posts and are content there is no truth behind their content,” he said.

“A 26-year-old male was arrested in the early hours of this morning on suspicion of improper use of public electronic communications network and he is currently helping with enquiries.” The search for Noah continued for the sixth day on Friday morning in north Belfast.