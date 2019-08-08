Police attend Belfast bonfire as contractors tasked with removing it

Police are at the scene of a bonfire in north Belfast as contractors have been ordered to remove it.

A large number of officers are in the New Lodge area, where a bonfire was due to be lit on Thursday night to mark the anniversary of the introduction of internment.

The bonfire is built on land owned by the Department for Infrastructure.

A stand-off has developed between police and those supporting the bonfire, and a number of missiles have been thrown at officers.

A PSNI spokesman said in a statement that officers are in attendance at the scene at Queens Parade to support contractors who have been tasked by the landowner to remove a bonfire from the road.

“We are endeavouring to support the contractors to complete this task in a timely manner, with minimum disruption to the community,” he said.

We would ask for the community’s patience and support as the area is made safe.



We will not be making any further comment at this time as this is an ongoing operation.

Earlier this week, politicians from both Sinn Féin and the SDLP said the people who live in the area do not want the bonfire.

Sinister graffiti appeared close to the pyre on Tuesday, threatening that if the structure is removed then a nearby community centre will be targeted.

The graffiti is set to be removed by council workers.

A spokesman for Belfast City Council said: “Council will endeavour to remove the contentious graffiti as soon as practicably possible.”